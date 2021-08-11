Cancel
Bell County, TX

Possible water interruption issued for parts of Nolanville

By Xiana Fontno
Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell County water officials said Wednesday water services for some Nolanville residents could be interrupted due to construction. Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said Wednesday in a news release, crews will be connecting the new phase of the Wildwood Subdivision to the existing water infrastructure Thursday at 10 a.m. During this time, crews may need to shut off water to some areas, according to the release.

