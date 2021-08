As revealed in a recent survey, Colorado’s healthcare system ranked highly compared to other states, and scored particularly favorably in the outcomes category. This section measures the impact of medical services and interventions on the health of patients, and includes any instances of medical malpractice. As medical systems throughout Colorado perform well, health services in Vail will also be further improved with the opening of a new urgent care facility. Even though the level of care is excellent in the region, there are still opportunities for patients to give feedback on their treatment, and for healthcare providers to keep improving the safety of medical interventions.