Portage, OH

New thunderstorm warning issued after weather cuts power in Summit, Portage, Stark counties

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter power was cut to thousands Wednesday, a second line of severe thunderstorms was rolling across Ohio late Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cleveland extended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued for Western Ohio to the eastern part of the state and into Pennsylvania at around 5 p.m. The watch is effective through 9 p.m., but NWS has been upgrading the watch to a severe thunderstorm warning as the front moves from west to east.

