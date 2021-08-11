Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Newt’s World Autographed Steve Penley Print

gingrich360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMITED EDITION – autographed by Newt Gingrich. This is a replica of the artwork created by famed artist Steve Penley and used for Newt’s Podcast: Newt’s World. Steve Penley was born into a family of musicians in 1964 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Penley family moved to Athens and then to Macon where Steve graduated from First Presbyterian Day School. Steve continued his studies of art at The School of Visual Arts in New York and at The University of Georgia.

www.gingrich360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Vince Dooley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The School Of Visual Arts#The University Of Georgia#Fox News#Coca Cola#Airtran Southwest#Abbey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Books & Literaturegingrich360.com

Newt’s World – Episode 290: Arthur Herman on The Viking Heart

The Vikings, the legendary Scandinavians who left their homeland in search of opportunity, ultimately reshaped Europe and the United States.Newt’s podcast guest is Arthur Herman, author of The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World. It is a compelling historical narrative with cutting-edge archaeological discoveries and DNA research that traces the epic story of this remarkable people.
Musicviolinist.com

Mozart violin concerto autographs

August 5, 2021, 1:32 PM · Are the original manuscripts available on IMSLP for free download? I'm not seeing them but I could be missing them. Would they be helpful to refer for bowings/articulations?. Replies (3) Edited: August 6, 2021, 3:10 AM · The Mozart 5 manuscript, which is in...
Celebritiesquadcities.com

Steve McQueen’s Impact on American Culture

Author Marshall Terrill discusses his new book Steve McQueen: In His Own Words, including McQueen’s legacy, films that best capture his persona and why he still matters. State Senator Neil Anderson (R-36) shares his thoughts on the recently concluded legislative session and ‘bad policy’ that results from one party having too much power. He also talks about the...
EntertainmentPosted by
FanSided

Robert Picardo’s autograph offer saw “sizeable” bump in vaccinations

Robert Picardo’s autograph offer worked. Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo saw vaccination numbers sluggishly drop off and wanted to help. The man who played the Doctor on Voyager, a holographic program that learned to be more human, is every bit as devoted to the health and safety as others as his on-screen character, even though he’s merely an actor in real life.
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Rare Susan B. Anthony photographs discovered in secret studio to be auctioned

Months after finding a treasure trove of historical photographs in the attic of a commercial building in Geneva, the collection will be up for auction. David Whitcomb, a Canandaigua-based lawyer, bought a three-story building on Seneca Street to expand his law practice in December. While exploring the property's third-floor apartment, which he ultimately plans to rent out, he discovered a sealed-off attic and its contents, which included hundreds of vintage items from a turn-of-the century photography studio.
Militarygingrich360.com

Anna Paulina Luna Audio Update: Vaccines and the Military

Anna Paulina Luna, a military veteran, shares her perspective on the military requiring COVID-19 vaccines. The military mandating vaccines against COVID-19 has impacted Anna Paulina. She believes the vaccines should be optional instead of mandatory. Military members must have the choice. Newt hosts monthly virtual events in which he discusses...
openculture.com

Take a Trip to the LSD Museum, the Largest Collection of “Blotter Art” in the World

When Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters kicked off Haight-Ashbury’s counterculture in the 1960s, LSD was the key ingredient in their potent mix of drugs, the Hell’s Angels, the Beat poets, and their local band The Warlocks (soon to become The Grateful Dead). Kesey administered the drug in “Acid Tests” to find out who could handle it (and who couldn’t) after he stole the substance from Army doctors, who themselves administered it as part of the CIA’s MKUltra experiments. Not long afterward, Grateful Dead soundman Owsley “Bear” Stanley synthesized “the purest form of LSD ever to hit the street,” writes Rolling Stone, and became the country’s biggest supplier, the “king of acid.”
Musicloudersound.com

The Grateful Dead: a guide to their best albums

Jerry Garcia never wanted to be the poster boy for psychedelic, acid-drenched rock'n'roll. During their 1978 Egypt Acid Test he told this writer, "You're asking me whether the Grateful Dead still represents the ideals of the '60s, but we're trying to uphold something else. Not so much idealism, more a delicate state of anarchy: anarchy in the USA, I guess.”
Arizona Stateasu.edu

ASU Art Museum awarded Andy Warhol Foundation fellowship

Arizona State University Art Museum has been awarded a $50,000 Curatorial Research Fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Launched in 2008, the Andy Warhol Foundation Curatorial Research Fellowship aims to encourage curatorial research leading to new scholarship in the field of contemporary art. This grant will support guest curator Elizabeth Armstrong in research, travel and interviews for the upcoming ASU Art Museum exhibition “Dangerous Women” and the exhibition’s companion catalog.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices. 2 BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran-turned-principled hit man, who only selects targets that deserve killing, takes one last job.
MuseumsNews Channel Nebraska

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

Dozens of artworks once stolen from Jewish collectors by the Nazis in the 1930s and '40s will be exhibited in New York starting on Friday. Taken before and during World War II, the paintings being displayed at Manhattan's Jewish Museum include works by European greats Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne.
PhotographySmithonian

New Collection of Portraits Presents the Diversity of 19th-Century American Photography

A rare collection of late 19th- and early 20th-century photography and artifacts by leading Black photographers of the era—James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington—is now part of the holdings of the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM). The early cased photographs—or daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes, many of them related to the underground railroad and abolitionist movements, and depicting women entrepreneurs and other people not often seen in images of this period, offer a stunning new visual record. The collection of 286 objects offers a unique opportunity to examine in fine detail the clothing, culture and individual histories of the period, and to study a racially diverse group of individuals and families from the 1840s through 1920s.
Los Angeles, CAartandcakela.com

Gagosian Presents Albert Oehlen’s Tramonto Spaventoso at the Marciano Art Foundation

Just as there is something delightful about miniatures, so is there a particular delight in the inverse phenomena of things transformed beyond their usual size. When Alice shrinks and grows in Alice in Wonderland, it is amusing to see the world changed in such a simple and fundamental way. Claes Oldenburg understood the power of this ploy when he made his clothespin and other mundane objects more than three stories tall, and similarly Jeff Koons entertains us with giant inflated balloon sculptures. Charles Ray manipulates scale to comment on the relationships between his subjects, and also between his sculptures and the audience via their relative, exaggerated sizes. In the hands of different artists, size can be distorted for all sorts of reasons.
MuseumsWashingtonian.com

Smithsonian Acquires a Historic Collection Featuring Early Black Photographers

In 1975, 19th-century photography historian and collector Larry J. West bought his first daguerreotype—an image depicting an African American man in a tuxedo. After more than 45 years of building his collection of early American photography, West has found a new home for his rare pieces. The Smithsonian American Art...
DesignNautilus

This NFT Painting Is a Work of Art

On March 11, 2021, the auction house Christie’s sold a work by an American graphic designer, Michael Winkelmann, a.k.a. Beeple, for a colossal $69 million, making it the third most expensive work ever sold by a living artist. The work, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, is a nonfungible token, or NFT. It’s a computer file that cannot be exchanged, copied, or destroyed, which gives the purchaser proof of authenticity. It lives online in a virtual space—an immaterial space—in a blockchain, a secure digital public ledger. The file is a mint copy, an original, like the Mona Lisa that hangs in the Louvre. It’s also a work of art.
Celebritiesloc.gov

LeVar Burton to Host 2021 National Book Festival Broadcast on PBS

LeVar Burton, fresh from a hosting gig on “Jeopardy,” turns his attention to hosting a special edition of the Library’s 2021 National Book Festival, a one-hour special on PBS that is studded with some of the world’s brightest literary stars. The show, “Open a Book, Open the World: The Library...

Comments / 0

Community Policy