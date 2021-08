Many of the images out of Kabul today have been heartbreaking and infuriating as the people of Afghanistan reacted in panic to the Taliban’s rapid seizure of power. One image was particularly stunning, and it was taken inside a U.S. Air Force Globemaster C17 cargo jet. The C17 is a massive aircraft used to transport heavy military equipment and troops. On Monday, it was used to transport 640 people out of Kabul. That is about five times the number of people the plane is designed to carry, but hundreds of desperate Afghan civilians who been cleared to evacuate climbed aboard the plane before the ramp closed.