Twitter has not yet said that it will ban the Taliban from its platform, amid increasing concern about the group’s rise to power in Afghanistan and its use of technology platforms.Its announcement – or lack of announcement that it will ban the group entirely – comes after Facebook said that it would remove Taliban-related posts from its platforms. That includes Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the main Facebook service.Twitter’s inaction has led to criticism from people including supporters of Donald Trump, who have noted that the former president is still banned for life from Twitter but that spokespeople for the...