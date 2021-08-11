Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' to Open AFI Fest This Fall

Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut Tick, Tick... Boom! will open this year's AFI Fest, which will take place Nov. 10-14 in Los Angeles. The film is based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield plays Larson, who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, including his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond NYC, and his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security. With the clock ticking and his artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic, Jon finds himself at a crossroads and facing the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?