Eastasiasoft will distribute physical editions of Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul for PlayStation 4 and Switch, the company announced. Pre-orders will open via Play-Asia on August 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The standard edition will be only be available for Switch as an open pre-order, while the limited edition will be limited to 2,000 copies on Switch and 1,000 copies on PlayStation 4.