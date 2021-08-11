Cancel
'SpongeBob SquarePants' and Spin-Offs Get 52-Episode Order From Nickelodeon

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho knew there was so much money in sponges? Nickelodeon is expanding its SpongeBob Squarepants universe yet again, as the network announced that it will be picking up over fifty new episodes of its various sponge-related animated series for the coming season. Included in the pickup are The Patrick Star...

Nickelodeon is expanding its SpongeBob SquarePants universe with 52 episodes across the property's three series, the network announced today. Nickelodeon has greenlit additional episodes of The Patrick Star Show and season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and also, Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years for a second season and added additional episodes to season one.
