‘Star Trek’ Props to Be Auctioned, Including Leonard Nimoy’s Own Spock Ears and Pinball Machine
If you're a fan of Star Trek — especially Star Trek: Discovery — then you're not going to want to miss the online auction that's happening this September thanks to Prop Store and ViacomCBS Consumer Products. Prop Store is an auction house well-known for connecting fans of TV and film with the memorabilia they crave from their favorite shows and movies. ViacomCBS Consumer Products is providing the items, some of which will have their proceeds donated to charity.collider.com
