‘Star Trek’ Props to Be Auctioned, Including Leonard Nimoy’s Own Spock Ears and Pinball Machine

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a fan of Star Trek — especially Star Trek: Discovery — then you're not going to want to miss the online auction that's happening this September thanks to Prop Store and ViacomCBS Consumer Products. Prop Store is an auction house well-known for connecting fans of TV and film with the memorabilia they crave from their favorite shows and movies. ViacomCBS Consumer Products is providing the items, some of which will have their proceeds donated to charity.

Good news, Star Trek fans: the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD. Not only will you get all 42 episodes from the first three seasons, but the box set will come with eight hours of special features, extended scenes, deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, and even a fun gag reel. It's everything a fan could want, and more.

