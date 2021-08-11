‘Star Trek’ Props to Be Auctioned, Including Leonard Nimoy’s Own Spock Ears and Pinball Machine

The Star Trek universe is alive with possibility, as it moves forward with several new Paramount+ TV series in the coming years. However, it is not forgetting the franchise’s 55-year history in the effort. Its new series are very much grounded in characters, settings, and themes Trekkies have long-loved. This includes Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated TV series created by The LEGO Movie‘s Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Nickelodeon-produced TV show will see Kate Mulgrew reprise the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway—kind of. Who else from the Star Trek: Voyager cast will be reuniting with Mulgrew? Here’s what we know so far…