Is the Delta Variant More Deadly for Kids?
The Delta variant is now landing more kids in the hospital than at nearly any other point in the pandemic. On average, 203 kids are being hospitalized each day compared to 217 per day during the peak in January, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The numbers are up significantly from last week, when COVID sent an average of 168 kids to the hospital per day. Meaning? “The evidence seems to be tipping that [Delta’s] certainly causing more severe illness in children, due to the numbers of kids being hospitalized, more so than we’d ever seen previously during the pandemic,” says Stanley Spinner, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care.www.fatherly.com
