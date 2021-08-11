Children of immigrants at the heart of effort to reach Oakland's unvaccinated communities
The woman with two bubbly children said she didn’t need the vaccine because God is protecting her. The man leaning on his cane at the bus stop said his adult daughter believes she will be implanted with a chip if she gets a shot. And the man perched outside the money transfer store said he would only get vaccinated if his employer forces him to. He worried about long-term side effects.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0