“The old cliche: write what you know about?” says Brandon Flowers. “It took me 20 years to write what I know about on this record. It’s not as easy as it sounds.” Speaking in a promotional film for new album Pressure Machine, at a suburban crossroads in his hometown of Nephi, Utah, The Killers frontman looks almost every inch the small-town boy. He hugs his elbows and twists a nervous foot in the weed-split road. That stadium-charging charisma just peeps out from beneath his baseball cap, as he talks about wanting to celebrate the working-class lives of folks like his parents. He goes on to describe his big, calloused-palmed dad creeping out of the house for work at 3am each morning “like a mouse” without waking his family.