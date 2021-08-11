Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placer County, CA

Man Acting Strangely Arrested Near Placer County Starbucks

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgdSd_0bOjRXW900

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man who was acting erratically at a Starbucks in Placer County.

Deputies were called out to the business after receiving reports of the man acting strangely. They say the man, who is a parolee, ran from deputies and got into a random parked vehicle before he was eventually arrested.

The area is back open to the public.

Comments / 7

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

UPDATES: Over 6,500 People Under Evacuation Order In Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: 9:56 p.m. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation centers in Diamond Springs and Cameron Park are at capacity. They urge residents to use the evacuation center at Green Valley Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville. Also, California has secured federal assistance to support the response to the Caldor Fire. 9:15 p.m. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Highway 88. 8:03 p.m. For the first time today, there are mandatory evacuations in effect north of...
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Parent Accused Of Assaulting Amador County Teacher Banned From Campus

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – A father accused of attacking an Amador County teacher over school masks has been banned from campus, according to EdSource. The fight broke out last Wednesday on the first day of school at Sutter Creek Elementary. During student pick-up after school, the father of a student reportedly confronted staff about their child having to wear a mask. The father then verbally assaulted the principal, and when a male teacher reportedly stepped in, a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries to the teacher. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released later that day. Police are still investigating the incident.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

UPDATES: Caldor Fire Grows To More Than 53K Acres; Kyburz Now Under Evacuation Orders

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: 9:01 a.m. The Eldorado National Forest is now under an emergency closure through September due to the Caldor Fire. This means that people are now prohibited from going into or being on National Forest System lands in the Eldorado National Forest. Further, people are also prohibited from being on a National Forest System road or trail. People face a fine of $5,000 per person to $10,000 for an organization, or 6 months in prison, for violating the order. EMERGENCY CLOSURE OF THE ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST – An emergency forest order...
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Touching Woman On Bus And Forcing Himself On Another Woman In Colfax

COLFAX (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching two women in Colfax last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident happened a little after 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. Deputies responded to Canyon Way to investigate a report about a man allegedly inappropriately touching a woman on a Greyhound bus. A deputy spotted the suspect walking along the shoulder of Interstate 80, but the suspect managed to dart across the freeway and get away. Later that day, a woman reported that she had stopped to help a man she thought was a stranded pedestrian. At some...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

CALDOR FIRE UPDATES: Fire Crosses Mormon Immigrant Trail, No Word On When Evacuees Can Return

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: COMING UP AT 7 ON CBSN: So many viewers have asked if their home made it through the fire. CBS13’s Marissa Perlman will be live from Grizzly Flats, going street-by-street to see what’s left. Link: https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/live/ 6:35 p.m. CBS13 reporters shared these updates Monday: I took this video around noon today. The #CaldorFire has exploded to 30,000 arces @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/57eAaHmQSr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) August 18, 2021 Lots of yellow tape up marking homes under mandatory evacuation orders around the #CaldorFire. Some leaving, some not. Pleasant Balley residents are now being told...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot While Driving In South Sacramento Dies

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was shot while driving in South Sacramento on Monday night has died. Around 6 p.m. Monday, the victim and suspect were reportedly driving in separate vhicle when the suspect shot the victim at the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The victim veered off the road, drove through a hedge, and came to a stop in the parking lot of a business on the north side of the street. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and administered first aid to the victim who was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, authorities said the man died of his injuries. No information about the suspect or victim is available. Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.  
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation Orders Issued For Sly Park Area Due To Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: 11:46 a.m. Placerville authorities say they are closely monitoring the Caldor Fire burning nearby, but say there is no indication at this point that it’s moving towards the city.  People are being urged to sign up for El Dorado County’s CodeRED notification system to know if and when evacuation orders have been given out.  10:15 a.m. Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Sly Park area due to the Caldor Fire, authorities say.  An evacuation warning has also been given to the Pollock Pines area.  #CaldorFire EDSO has issued new evacuation...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

New Evacuation Orders Issued In Grizzly Flats After Caldor Fire Rapidly Expands

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: 6:17 a.m. New evacuation orders have been issued early Tuesday morning for the Caldor Fire. The following areas are affected: Grizzly Flats/Somerset • All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper Happy Valley • All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni The new evacuation orders came after more residents were ordered to leave very early Tuesday morning. These areas included: Grizzly Flats • Henry Diggins off Caldor Rd • Areas of Grizzly Flats...
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire In El Dorado County Grows To 754 Acres; New Evacuation Orders Issued

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County: 7:34 p.m. MANDATORY EVACUATON ORDERS have been issued for the following areas: Creek South of Caldor RoadBarney Ridge East of Omo Ranch RoadOmo Ranch Road to North South RoadCaldor area including North South RoadPi’Pi Valley up to Armsrong Hill — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021 11:14 a.m. The evacuation notice for the Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas have now been upgraded to Mandatory Evacuation Orders, authorities say. According to the El Dorado National Forest, the sheriff’s office notified homeowners in those areas of the evacuation orders on Monday morning. CALDOR FIRE...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Church’s Tent Destroyed Again; This Time By Rampaging Forklift

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The clean-up is continuing from a costly vandalism spree that hit several South Sacramento businesses, including a church. And we’re learning the suspect used a forklift to commit the crimes. The church is still adding up all the damage and hoping this vandalism won’t prevent them from continuing important work in the community. Bent metal, bolts ripped from the ground, and a 60-foot long tent torn to shreds. It’s the aftermath of a stolen forklift frenzy. “I couldn’t believe it, why would somebody take a forklift?” said South Sacramento Christian Center Pastor Les Simmons. Deputies say the vandalism spree started late Saturday...
Placerville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Hotels Booked Solid By Caldor Fire Evacuees

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – As evacuation centers are filling up, so are hotels. Placerville is bustling with many hotels there fully booked. Many evacuees from the Caldor Fire spent Tuesday finding a place to stay after being evacuated overnight. “Everything is hitting us at once, there is nothing we can do,” explained evacuee Melissa Gustafson. Gustafson and her family of seven are a handful of the hundreds of evacuees leaving Grizzly Flats. “We could hear the roaring of it in the distance. It was almost like a jet plane landing,” she explained. Her family was one of the last to book a room at Best Western...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In South Sacramento Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 19-year-old man is under arrest after a shooting left another young man dead in south Sacramento early Monday evening. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting with an apparent victim in a car. Witnesses soon told deputies that someone in a different car had opened fire, prompting the victim – identified as 20-year-old Tyree Xavier Scott – to veer off Elsie Avenue and crash through a hedge. Deputies found Scott in a parking lot on the north side of Elsie Avenue. He had suffered a “catastrophic” gunshot injury and was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that they had identified and arrested Joshua Lee Atkinson in connection to Scott’s killing. There are no other outstanding suspects, deputies say. No motive for the shooting has been detailed by detectives.
Antelope, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Teen Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Antelope

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A girl has been injured during a drive-by shooting in Antelope. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a teenage girl was injured in a car-to-car shooting near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the girl was awake and alert when deputies arrived at the scene. Her current condition is unknown. The teen was not driving at the time and was the only person injured during the incident. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. No further details have been made available by the sheriff’s department.  
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Witnesses Still Sought After Man’s Body Found With Feet Bound In Colfax Canal

COLFAX (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for more information in the death of a man whose body was found in a Colfax canal with his feet bound. James Pascual Rodriguez’s body was found back on Aug. 5. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has since opened a homicide investigation. Detectives say the 30-year-old’s body was partially clothed with his feet bound together when he was found. Exactly how Rodriguez died is still unclear, however. Rodriguez frequented the North San Juan and Grass Valley areas. Detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses in his death, or other recent events that involved him. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Sacramento Valley crime stoppers at 1 (800) AA-CRIME.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire Crews Expect Staffing Crunch As Multiple Big Fires Burn Amid Red Flag Warning

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento region is under a red flag warning for dry weather and wind that could bring even more fires. “This is the perfect combination to allow the current dozen major wildfires that are burning to grow, and it increases the risk for new fires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant with Cal Fire This is forcing state and local fire agencies to make strategic decisions about where to send a limited number of firefighters. Even before the Caldor fire hit, the U.S. Forest Service told the Associated Press that “it’s operating in crisis mode, fully in deploying firefighters and maxing...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bay Area Woman Arrested For Starting Wildfire Near Echo Summit

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Fremont woman was arrested this week after starting a wildfire in the area of Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. Deputies say the woman—identified as Viola Liu, 43—was on the scene when they arrived Wednesday morning. She was dressed in only a bikini top and bottom, and she was covered in scratches and soot. Liu later admitted to starting the fire. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
West Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigating After Man Found On Boat Near Tower Bridge Dies

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say they are investigating the death of a man found on a boat south of the Tower Bridge on Monday. West Sacramento police say, a little before 10 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on a boat along the Sacramento River. At the scene, officers found a man who was in need of medical attention. Officers started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead. No details about what led up to the man’s death have been released, but the police say they are handling the case as a death investigation.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Who Walked Away From Firefighting Camp In Calaveras County Found In Bakersfield

VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities have located the inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Torrence Weitzel (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Torrence Weitzel, 25, located in Bakersfield shortly before 4 p.m. He was arrested after attempting to flee from a residence in the city, the CDCR said. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison and is nno longer eligible to be housed in a fire camp. officials said. A search for Weitzel began Saturday after it was discovered he had walked away from the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp. The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 36, In Stolen Forklift Destroys South Sacramento Church’s Tent; Arrested At Gunpoint By Deputies

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who allegedly stole a forklift is suspected of driving through a south Sacramento church’s tent, destroying a place that was being used for food distribution and COVID-19 testing. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, late Saturday night, someone broke into the National Trench Safety business and drove off with a 20-ton forklift. The mangled tent after the forklift drove through it. (Credit: South Sacramento Christian Center) The suspect managed to drive all the way down the street until he got to the South Sacramento Christian Center property. There, he drove through the parking lot and apparently went right for the church’s tent, mangling it. Deputies say the suspect eventually ended up behind a motel in the area. He was taken into custody off the forklift at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office says. The name of the suspect has not been released, but the sheriff’s office has identified him as a 36-year-old man. He has been booked into jail for felony vandalism. Leaders of the church say this is the second time they’ve had to replace the tent, which they say has helped serve more than 130,000 people.
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

‘You Just Can’t Take That Much With You’: Caldor Fire Evacuees Waiting Anxiously As Winds Are Expected To Pick Up

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The Caldor Fire has grown to more than 700 acres in El Dorado County as of Monday, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes near Omo Ranch and Leoni Meadows. “I spent the night in the parking lot in Placerville at Walmart in my car,” said  Will Berndt. Berndt is affectionately called “Will from the Hill.” He knows all that goes on in this neck of the woods. “This one may have been started by some campers, we don’t know,” he said. A former volunteer firefighter who has been living in Grizzly Flats for 45 years, Berndt says he felt frustrated...

Comments / 7

Community Policy