Man Acting Strangely Arrested Near Placer County Starbucks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who allegedly stole a forklift is suspected of driving through a south Sacramento church’s tent, destroying a place that was being used for food distribution and COVID-19 testing. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, late Saturday night, someone broke into the National Trench Safety business and drove off with a 20-ton forklift. The mangled tent after the forklift drove through it. (Credit: South Sacramento Christian Center) The suspect managed to drive all the way down the street until he got to the South Sacramento Christian Center property. There, he drove through the parking lot and apparently went right for the church’s tent, mangling it. Deputies say the suspect eventually ended up behind a motel in the area. He was taken into custody off the forklift at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office says. The name of the suspect has not been released, but the sheriff’s office has identified him as a 36-year-old man. He has been booked into jail for felony vandalism. Leaders of the church say this is the second time they’ve had to replace the tent, which they say has helped serve more than 130,000 people.