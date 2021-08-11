Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cameo: Sonic and Tails are guests in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

By Arthur Damian
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guests keep coming in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Previously, we learned Beat from Jet Set Radio is making an appearance in the game. Now, we have confirmation Sonic and Tails are guest-starring in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The Blue Blur had already cameoed before in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. However, this time he is bringing his furry fox friend along for the ride.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Super Monkey Ball#Mania#Jet Set Radio#Via
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Beat From Jet Set Radio Joins Super Monkey Ball

The upcoming remastering of the Super Monkey Ball franchise is showing some love to other SEGA franchises. According to a new Twitter post from the company Beat, the poster character for the Jet Set Radio franchise will be joining the game. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is set to be...
godisageek.com

The world needs Monkey Ball more than ever, right now

Meanwhile You wouldn’t know it from the somewhat lackluster way the series has meandered in recent years. But the original Monkey Ball is hands-down one of the greatest games SEGA ever produced. Perhaps my most yearned-for era in terms of exercising restraint in the retro purchases department. It was another spectacular high point on the NAOMI hardware.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The Spotty History Of Super Monkey Ball

In real life, stuffing a monkey into a sealed plastic ball is a good way to see the inside of a courtroom. In the land of gaming, it’s more fun than it has any right to be. Super Monkey Ball is a venerable enough franchise that it began as an arcade cabinet in the vein of Atari’s ancient Marble Madness. It set the standard for all that was to follow – rather than controlling your monkey, the analog stick would tilt the level itself, and your monkey would roll where it may. You’d negotiate it around increasingly challenging and often quite precarious courses towards the goal.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Infinity Kickstarter launches next week to help finish this unreleased Game Boy Color RPG

Back in March, we reported that Retro Modding, Incube8 Games, and some developers from Affinix Software were teaming up to finish and physically release Infinity, an unreleased Game Boy Color (GBC) RPG that had been in development between 1999 and 2001 but was canceled due to lack of a publisher and the industry shift to Game Boy Advance development. Now, as had been mentioned back then, Infinity is heading to Kickstarter for additional funding to complete the game starting August 18.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Life is Strange: True Colors delayed on Switch, Remastered Collection delayed to early 2022

There is good news, bad news, and more bad news for Life is Strange. The good news is that Life is Strange: True Colors will receive DLC called Wavelengths starring Steph Gingrich that will arrive on at least most of its platforms on September 30. Part one of the bad news is that Square Enix and Deck Nine Games have delayed specifically the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors to later this year. The other bad news is that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022 on all platforms in order to give the development team more time to complete True Colors in a less stressful manner. So the bottom line is your life is going to be staying pretty normal as a Switch owner for a while.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Spelunky & Spelunky 2 release date set for this month on Nintendo Switch

Mossmouth has dropped a Nintendo Switch release date trailer for Spelunky and Spelunky 2, finally revealing that they will both launch on August 26, 2021 in North America, Europe, and Australia. (Other regions will follow.) The games had originally been announced for Switch back in December 2020 with a general summer 2021 release, and it’s been a long eight months waiting for the final date.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Bat Boy is a fluid 8-bit platformer adventure game for Switch in 2022

Publisher and developer X Plus and co-developer Sonzai Games have announced 8-bit platformer adventure Bat Boy for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam for release in 2022, and there is a gameplay trailer to go with it. The game has a fantastic Saturday cartoon-like premise that agrees well with the old-school visual style:
Nintendo Enthusiast

CULTIC murders you, then becomes a retro horror FPS for Switch in 2022

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Jasozz Games (solo developer Jason Smith) have announced retro horror first-person shooter CULTIC for a 2022 launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. CULTIC has a reveal trailer showcasing its grim, chunky FPS stylings, but it also has a Steam demo to try out right now. The game begins with you dying — awesome, congrats — but then you come back to shoot, run, jump, slide, and dodge your way through “the ranks of a mysterious and violent cult” whose minds are being further twisted by an “unseen entity.”
Video GamesNintendo Life

Sonic Mania Is Now 4 Years Old

There's been no real sign of a follow-up and it doesn't appear to be on the cards, though SEGA has Sonic Colors Ultimate on the way soon. Personally I'd love for the Mania brand to make revamped older zones its "thing" going forward. Honestly I think the clamour for brand-new...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Classic Sonic will ‘hopefully’ be a part of franchise future, says Sonic head

The 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog rages on in multifaceted forms. Among other things, there is a remastered re-release of the first three Sonic games and & Knuckles with Sonic Origins, a new mainline game coming in 2022 (maybe an open-world game called Sonic Rangers), the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with Idris Elba as freakin’ Knuckles next April, a cameo in Two Point Hospital, and an awesome, extremely belated Sonic the Hedgehog 2 game Eggman robot boss toy. With all of this goodwill surrounding the franchise, and with the success of Sonic Mania, surely that means more classic, 2D Sonic games will enter development soon too, right? Well, “hopefully.”
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) DLC revealed

We previously saw a teaser of the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character joining Jiren (Full Power), and Bandai Namco revealed that it is Gogeta (DB Super). So you might be wondering, didn’t we already get “SSGSS Gogeta” in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 8 (Extra Pack 4) back in 2018? Well, it’s the same Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, but this time he’s in his neutral black-haired form. While he does come with a completely different move set, it’s a little odd to see that he’ll only be able to go standard Super Saiyan while the SSGSS Gogeta comes in Super Saiyan Blue right off the bat.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Concept: Metroid Dread Lego Ideas entry is the stuff of dreams

Dear readers, do you remember the talented L-DI-EGO? They created the badass Lego Samus Gunship for Lego Ideas. While they wait for the company’s decision on actually creating the set, L-DI-EGO has been busy. Behold their latest concept: a Metroid Dread Lego set. Metroid Dread and Lego go together like...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Mortal Shell’s Steam release time brings a free Virtuous Cycle DLC offer

Mortal Shell has been a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store on PC for the past year, but the deep action-RPG’s about to hit Steam, too – and now, thanks to its page on Valve’s platform, we know precisely when. Plus, Mortal Shell’s upcoming expansion The Virtuous Cycle – which drops on the same date – will be free to keep if you nab it in the first few days after launch.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites release date gets bloody in September

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced a September 9, 2021 release date for BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and GOG. An age-restricted trailer (somewhat silly to restrict a trailer like this, but I guess it makes sense to not confuse young kids with the cartoony key art) reveals the date and reminds you what you’re getting into with this game, which is an HD remaster of the original 2011 2D sidescroller. And as we previously reported, a physical release will be available through Limited Run Games.
Video Gamespsu.com

Greak: Memories Of Azur Review (PS5) – A Beautifully Hand-Drawn Adventure That Falls Just Shy Of Its Ambitions

Greak: Memories Of Azur PS5 Review – From Team 17 comes one of the most delightfully enchanting Metroidvanias to date. First revealed over a year ago, Greek: Memories of Azur is a hand drawn 2D platforming adventure about the titular young boy searching for his siblings in a world blighted by monsters. The player simultaneously controls all three characters to solve puzzles and fight the invading Urlags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy