Cameo: Sonic and Tails are guests in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
The guests keep coming in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Previously, we learned Beat from Jet Set Radio is making an appearance in the game. Now, we have confirmation Sonic and Tails are guest-starring in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The Blue Blur had already cameoed before in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. However, this time he is bringing his furry fox friend along for the ride.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
