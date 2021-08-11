Cameo: Sonic and Tails are guests in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

There is good news, bad news, and more bad news for Life is Strange. The good news is that Life is Strange: True Colors will receive DLC called Wavelengths starring Steph Gingrich that will arrive on at least most of its platforms on September 30. Part one of the bad news is that Square Enix and Deck Nine Games have delayed specifically the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors to later this year. The other bad news is that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022 on all platforms in order to give the development team more time to complete True Colors in a less stressful manner. So the bottom line is your life is going to be staying pretty normal as a Switch owner for a while.