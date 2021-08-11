Combo: Limited Run announces physical editions of Axiom Verge 1 and 2
If you watched today’s Indie World event, you might have been shocked to learn Axiom Verge 2 is out today on Nintendo Switch. And it appears to be quite good. However, what about those of us who shun the all-digital future? Or gamers who never played the original Axiom Verge? As it turns out, Limited Run Games has us covered. Both Axiom Verge titles will be getting the Limited Run physical treatment. Pre-orders start in October.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0