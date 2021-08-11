Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Combo: Limited Run announces physical editions of Axiom Verge 1 and 2

By Arthur Damian
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched today’s Indie World event, you might have been shocked to learn Axiom Verge 2 is out today on Nintendo Switch. And it appears to be quite good. However, what about those of us who shun the all-digital future? Or gamers who never played the original Axiom Verge? As it turns out, Limited Run Games has us covered. Both Axiom Verge titles will be getting the Limited Run physical treatment. Pre-orders start in October.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Run Games#Axiom Verge 1 2#Og#Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesIGN

Axiom Verge 2 Final Preview - Futuristic Fiction with A Link to the Past

I thought I knew what to expect when I first fired up the preview build of Axiom Verge 2. I mean sure, this sequel does introduce a brand new lead character, Indra, and drops her into the frozen wilds of the Antarctic, which is about as far away from the previous game’s alien world of Sudra as you can get. But the clear Super Metroid influence evident in the original quickly resurfaced in Axiom Verge 2, as I set about searching for secrets and power-ups through a series of steel structures and subterranean caverns in a comfortingly familiar mix of enemy-attacking and carefully considered backtracking.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Axiom Verge 2 Shows Off New Gameplay in Trailer; No Release Date Provided, But We Can Wait

Developer Thomas Happ Games released new gameplay from the Metroidvania action-adventure Axiom Verge 2 coming later in 2021. The gameplay titled “Breach” shows off new ways of traversal using a grappling hook and platforming skills and ways to upgrade your abilities. One of the skills in the game is hacking, where players can interact with robots and use them to help clear a path, overwhelm an enemy, or even overheat a large enemy. There is also a drone that can explore the environment and dive further into this technological new world.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Axiom Verge 2 Gets Epic Trailer Showcasing New Mechanics & More

If you’ve been hankering for a new retro-styled Metroidvania to tide you over this winter, then Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge 2 may fit the bill nicely. And we now have a brand new trailer for the game courtesy of a new post on the PlayStation Blog that went live earlier today.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Axiom Verge 2 breach gameplay trailer reveals whole second game world

Solo developer Tom Happ took to the PlayStation.Blog today to share a new Axiom Verge 2 “breach” gameplay trailer and describe various new features to expect in the final release. The game will deliver a new setting with abilities to upgrade, the return of hacking enemies, and a tough little droid to navigate. The most notable revelation is that Axiom Verge 2 is actually “two worlds in one,” with an interconnected breach world coinciding with the world we’ve seen in all the previous trailers. Happ even described the title as “two games in one.”
Video GamesGamespot

Axiom Verge 2 Features Two Maps In One, Will Be "Out Before You Know It"

We've seen bits and pieces of Axiom Verge 2 over the years, but this latest trailer from Thomas Happ Games shows off one of the game's more impressive additions. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the metroidvania sequel will feature a second dimension that lies behind the default map, meaning that the game has a Link to the Past-style "dark world"/"light world" dynamic.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Axiom Verge 2 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Two Dimensions to Explore

A new gameplay trailer for Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge 2 has been revealed, showing off some of the sequel’s many new features, such as upgradable moves, various hacking techniques, and a little drone friend to help navigate the world. There is also the dimension-shifting mechanic that looks to change the gameplay experience entirely by adding a new world — the breach. The trailer further reminds eager fans that Axiom Verge 2 is still on track to launch in 2021 (Q3, specifically). You can watch all the new features coming to the sequel in the footage below.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Modern Metroid Axiom Verge 2 Shifts Dimensions in PS5, PS4 Trailer

When the original Axiom Verge released, it was sold on the premise that it was a Metroid game made by one man. It just so happened that it deployed right at the apex of the Metroidvania boom, and was one of the best around. The sequel, though, will expand massively on the sequel by introducing a dimension shifting mechanic.
Video GamesSiliconera

Ys VIII Dana Dakimakura Cover Will Appear in November 2021

Nihon Falcom and Fuji Dakimakura opened pre-orders for a dakimakura body pillow cover of Dana Iclucia, the heroine of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. The pre-order period will close on September 24, 2021. The item will be made to order, and Fuji will deliver the finished products in November 2021. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Axiom Verge 2 Review in 3 Minutes: A Definitive Step Forward

Axiom Verge 2 is a smart and satisfying Metroidvania by indie developer Thomas Happ. A follow-up to the 2015 original, Axiom Verge 2 improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way and, some minor hiccups aside, is a fascinating expansion of the universe and lore. The first game was an...
Carsmotor1.com

Honda announces UK exclusive limited-edition CB1000R 5Four

In 2019, British custom shop 5Four celebrated the Honda CB750 Four’s 50th anniversary by creating a special-edition CB1100RS. Inspired by Team Red’s endurance liveries of the ‘80s, the Bedford-based shop produced a 54-unit series of the throwback naked bike. Honda enjoyed the partnership so much, that it’s now commissioning 5Four to apply the same treatment to its CB1000R.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Axiom Verge 2 Launches Later Today

Axiom Verge was a true sleeper hit when it launched back in 2015. Solo designer Tom Happ’s love letter to classic 2D Metroid games inundated its audience in a world brimming with creepy, sci-fi creatures while maintaining that nostalgic NES/SNES aesthetic. Axiom Verge 2 was first announced during a Nintendo Indies Showcase in 2019. So, it’s fitting that the anticipated Metroid-like would premiere once again. The sequel looks even more intense than the previous entry.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Axiom Verge 2 leads the many games launching on Nintendo Switch today

Long-awaited sequel Axiom Verge 2 will launch later today as part of a wave of indies primarily tied to Nintendo Switch. The original Axiom Verge is still one of the best and most unnerving Metroidvanias you can play today, so its direct successor (which is sort of a prequel) has set tongues wagging. As solo developer Thomas Happ clarified, while Axiom Verge 2's surprise launch was announced during today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, it's also launching on PS4 and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Just last week, Happ teased more about the game's multi-dimensional world, and now we're suddenly hours away from exploring it ourselves.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today, as Revealed at Indie World Showcase

After nearly one year of delays, Axiom Verge 2 will receive a surprise launch on its various platforms today. Tom Happ’s sci-fi dimension-hopping Metroidvania sequel had its release announcement shown during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today. Axiom Verge 2’s release has been a long time coming; Happ unveiled the project...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Axiom Verge 2 Out Now for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games announced Axiom Verge 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. View the launch trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Axiom Verge 2 is a...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) Review

It’s hard to believe it’s been six long years since Tom Happ gifted the world with Axiom Verge, a game I’ve since played through several times on several different systems. Essentially summarized as Super Metroid by way of Contra with a surprisingly heavy, sci-fi story, Axiom Verge has been living, rent-free, in my brain since its release. It’s not perfect, and the best version is, surprisingly, on Wii U, but if you’ve managed to avoid playing Axiom Verge over the last half decade, you should correct that mistake. Since the sequel was announced in an Indie World Showcase from December 2019, my frothing anticipation has only increased. And now it’s here, and I’ve played it, and it’s wonderful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy