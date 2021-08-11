Combo: Limited Run announces physical editions of Axiom Verge 1 and 2

A new gameplay trailer for Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge 2 has been revealed, showing off some of the sequel’s many new features, such as upgradable moves, various hacking techniques, and a little drone friend to help navigate the world. There is also the dimension-shifting mechanic that looks to change the gameplay experience entirely by adding a new world — the breach. The trailer further reminds eager fans that Axiom Verge 2 is still on track to launch in 2021 (Q3, specifically). You can watch all the new features coming to the sequel in the footage below.