Tetris Effect: Connected drops onto Nintendo Switch in October

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Indie World Showcase, Tetris Effect: Connected was announced for Nintendo Switch. Tetris Effect is considered to be one of the best versions of the classic puzzler, offering a variety of striking visual-styles and multitude of gameplay modes. Tetris Effect for Nintendo Switch will include everything that was available on other platforms, including the extensive “Journey Mode” where you’ll see a range of beautiful art-styles, and the extra “Effect” modes that provide more challenges.

