Tetris Effect: Connected drops onto Nintendo Switch in October

Virtual Boy is the worst hardware disaster that Nintendo has ever had, and the average video game enthusiast doesn’t know much more about the console than that. And although it’s an accurate assessment, it also glosses over so many things that were remarkable and genuinely laudable about the console and its games. Fortunately, Jeremy Parish goes on a heroic crusade to set the record straight in his new book with Limited Run Games, Virtual Boy Works. This retrospective book details the origins of Virtual Boy, provides in-depth insights for all 22 games ever released (plus some that weren’t) for the platform, and even provides a snapshot of the homebrew and aftermarket scenes keeping the platform alive. All in all, Virtual Boy Works is definitive one-stop shopping for an education in Nintendo’s greatest failed experiment.