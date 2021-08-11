Tetris Effect: Connected drops onto Nintendo Switch in October
In today’s Indie World Showcase, Tetris Effect: Connected was announced for Nintendo Switch. Tetris Effect is considered to be one of the best versions of the classic puzzler, offering a variety of striking visual-styles and multitude of gameplay modes. Tetris Effect for Nintendo Switch will include everything that was available on other platforms, including the extensive “Journey Mode” where you’ll see a range of beautiful art-styles, and the extra “Effect” modes that provide more challenges.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
