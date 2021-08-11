Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 PM MST. * At 913 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County This includes the following streams and drainages Seven Springs Wash, Verde River, Lime Creek, Sheep Creek, Camp Creek, South Fork Sheep Creek, Davenport Wash, Indian Spring Wash, Deadman Creek, Copper Camp Creek and Cave Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.