Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 this afternoon into the early evening. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
County
Miami County, OH
State
Delaware State
County
Madison County, OH
City
Fayette, OH
County
Hocking County, OH
County
Logan County, OH
City
Ross, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
City
Montgomery, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
County
Greene County, OH
County
Preble County, OH
City
Warren, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
County
Union County, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
County
Highland County, OH
City
Union, OH
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Madison, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
County
Warren County, OH
County
Ross County, OH
City
Delaware, OH
County
Licking County, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
County
Brown County, OH
County
Hardin County, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
County
Pickaway County, OH
City
Logan, OH
County
Clermont County, OH
County
Clark County, OH
County
Pike County, OH
County
Adams County, OH
City
Shelby, OH
City
Butler, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Franklin Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy