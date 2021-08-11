BNPL Firm Zilch Buys Commercial Lender NepFin, Readies US Growth
Zilch, a London-based FinTech buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, on Wednesday (Aug. 11) announced the purchase of commercial lender NepFin. Zilch has not disclosed the cost of acquiring NepFin. However, the acquisition follows the company’s recent Series B funding round, which generated $110 million, driving its total funding to $200 million. The company said the funds would be integral to its expansion in the U.S., as well as to help obtain key licensing and regulatory capabilities.www.pymnts.com
