Blaze that damaged Ephrata duplex Sunday accidentally caused by teen playing with fire: police

A blaze that damaged an Ephrata duplex Sunday afternoon was accidentally set by a teen who was playing with fire, according to Ephrata police. The 13-year-old boy was misusing a lighter and fueling a lit candle with trash in an attic bedroom at the home at 120 East Locust Street when his fingers were burnt and the fire got away from him at 12:08 p.m. on Aug. 8, police said in a news release.