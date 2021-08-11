Cancel
Ephrata, PA

Blaze that damaged Ephrata duplex Sunday accidentally caused by teen playing with fire: police

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blaze that damaged an Ephrata duplex Sunday afternoon was accidentally set by a teen who was playing with fire, according to Ephrata police. The 13-year-old boy was misusing a lighter and fueling a lit candle with trash in an attic bedroom at the home at 120 East Locust Street when his fingers were burnt and the fire got away from him at 12:08 p.m. on Aug. 8, police said in a news release.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

