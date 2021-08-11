Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida developer breaks ground on two new communities

By Mitchell Parton
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the nation's largest affordable housing developers has kicked off construction of two new communities in San Antonio.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

New Mexico builder kicks off its first single-family community in Seguin

One of New Mexico's largest homebuilders continues to expand into the San Antonio region as it kicks off sales at a second local site. Hakes Brothers is now selling homes in Hannah Heights, a single-family community along the Guadalupe River and near Interstate 10. The community will include 104 homes starting around $290,000 ranging from 1,473 to 2,675 square feet.
Real EstatePosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Real estate Leads - August 6, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Posted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Alamo City Motorplex and B. Avery Salon & Barbershop

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended August 6, 2021. Year to date through August 6, 2021, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -34 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: South Texas Kickboxing

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 30, 2021. Year to date through July 30, 2021, the court recorded 29 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -38 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy