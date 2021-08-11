Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dies aged 93

Jack Nicholson rose to fame in the '70s, becoming one of the biggest stars of the decade. Today, he's the most nominated male actor in the Academy's history and an iconic Hollywood personality, often seen wearing his signature sunglasses and sitting courtside at L.A. Lakers games. The Chinatown star has also worked behind the camera as a director, writer, and producer. Though he never officially announced his retirement from the business, the 84-year-old hasn't been in a film since 2010. While his movie days appear to be over, there's still one role that's a big part of his life: father to five children. Jack shares his youngest daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, with actor Rebecca Broussard, who he dated for five years in the early '90s. For the past 18 years, the 31-year-old has been working in the entertainment industry as an actor and filmmaker, just like her dad. To hear more about Jack Nicholson's daughter, her career, and her relationship with her famous father, read on.