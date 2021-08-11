Cancel
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dies aged 93

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer acting credits included a memorable appearance in her father’s Strangers On A Train and the TV sitcoms My Little Margie and The Life Of Riley. Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and an actor herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s Strangers On A Train and championed his work in the decades following his death, has died at age 93.

Pat Hitchcock dies at 93: Alfred Hitchcock's only child appeared in his iconic movies and Alfred Hitchcock Presents

The only child of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, Patricia Hitchcock was born in Britain and moved with her parents to the United States as a child. Pat Hitchcock appeared in her dad's most famous movies, including Strangers on a Train and Psycho. She also appeared on 10 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents -- “whenever they needed a maid with an English accent,” she told The Washington Post in 1984. In her Post interview, Hitchcock said she wished her father “had believed in nepotism. I’d have worked a lot more. But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part."
YESTERYEAR: Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Film Director Alfred Hitchcock

Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Director Alfred Hitchcock. Yesterday was the birthday of director Alfred Hitchcock, born in London (1899). His father was a greengrocer and a strict man. Once, when the five-year-old Alfred misbehaved, his father sent him to the police station and they locked him in a cell for a few minutes to teach him a lesson. Hitchcock was so terrified that he was afraid of the police for the rest of his life, and he rarely drove a car so that he could not be pulled over.
The Best Alfred Hitchcock Movie Box Sets and Merchandise to Buy Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Having helped shape modern cinema, Alfred Hitchcock is revered as one of the most prolific directors in history and this year, his birthday falls on Friday the 13th. That date couldn’t be more fitting for the Master of Suspense. Hitchcock released over 50 films in his 60-year career amassing a catalog of classics such as “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “The Birds,” “Marnie,” “North by Northwest,” “Vertigo,”...
Alfred Hitchcock's DIAL M FOR MURDER Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville August 17th

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954) starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland is one of the most suspenseful films of the 1950’s . Those thrills will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday August 17th. $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.
Watch Hitchcock Explain How He Shot the Shower Scene in 'Psycho'

The master of suspense details his strategy in Psycho. Alfred Hitchcock was one of the first directors who could sell a movie just based on his name alone. Movie studios around the town had all turned down the rights to adapt Psycho because the book was so salacious and disturbing. Hitchcock saw that as a challenge and took it on, revolutionizing the way we watch movies today upon its release.
Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
Clint Eastwood: What is Acting Legend's Net Worth?

Clint Eastwood has been a star in movies and even TV for decades. His creativity has brought joy to millions. What is his net worth?. Eastwood, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of $375 million. Early in his career, Eastwood wasn’t really thought of much as an actor. His style of speaking through seemingly gritted teeth didn’t endear him to many people in the show business industry.
See Jack Nicholson's Daughter Lorraine, Who's an Actor and Filmmaker

Jack Nicholson rose to fame in the '70s, becoming one of the biggest stars of the decade. Today, he's the most nominated male actor in the Academy's history and an iconic Hollywood personality, often seen wearing his signature sunglasses and sitting courtside at L.A. Lakers games. The Chinatown star has also worked behind the camera as a director, writer, and producer. Though he never officially announced his retirement from the business, the 84-year-old hasn't been in a film since 2010. While his movie days appear to be over, there's still one role that's a big part of his life: father to five children. Jack shares his youngest daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, with actor Rebecca Broussard, who he dated for five years in the early '90s. For the past 18 years, the 31-year-old has been working in the entertainment industry as an actor and filmmaker, just like her dad. To hear more about Jack Nicholson's daughter, her career, and her relationship with her famous father, read on.
'Y&R' Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland's Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
'Cry Macho': 91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Directs and Stars in Upcoming Redemptive Western Drama [Trailer]

Let’s just pause for a moment and cherish the fact that not only is Clint Eastwood still alive, but that he has also been releasing a movie every year. In total, ever since his 1971 debut, “Play Misty For Me,” Eastwood has directed 39 movies. Some great, some good, some not so good — these ups and downs come with the game, but his worth as a Hollywood auteur with a singular voice is undeniable.

