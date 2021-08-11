Local Taco Shop Joins Seaport Village Lineup

Another local restaurant has been added to the mostly San Diego-focused hospitality roster at Seaport Village. With familiar names such as Mike Hess Brewing, Mr. Moto Pizza, and Sam the Cooking Guy already up and running, and projects like a tasting room and fast-casual seafood spot from Old Harbor Distilling Co. on the way, the revitalized waterfront center’s Board of Port Commissioners has just approved a lease for Crack Taco Shop to join the mix.