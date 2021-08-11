Cancel
San Diego, CA

Local Taco Shop Joins Seaport Village Lineup

By Candice Woo
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother local restaurant has been added to the mostly San Diego-focused hospitality roster at Seaport Village. With familiar names such as Mike Hess Brewing, Mr. Moto Pizza, and Sam the Cooking Guy already up and running, and projects like a tasting room and fast-casual seafood spot from Old Harbor Distilling Co. on the way, the revitalized waterfront center’s Board of Port Commissioners has just approved a lease for Crack Taco Shop to join the mix.

sandiego.eater.com

Comments / 2

