Cape Vincent mobile home fire ruled unintentional

CAPE VINCENT — A Monday morning fire at a mobile home on Poplar Tree Bay Road has been ruled unintentional.

At about 5 a.m., the Cape Vincent Fire Department was dispatched to 33634 Poplar Tree Bay Road of Route 12E for the fire. A trailer was fully engulfed in flames by the time they got there, and a woman staying there at the time had gotten out safely.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom, and the cause was still unknown to Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in about 45 minutes, saving a shed that was nearby. There were no pets inside, he said, and Cape Vincent fire was assisted by departments from Clayton and Three Mile Bay.