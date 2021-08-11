Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Vincent, NY

Cape Vincent mobile home fire ruled unintentional

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ongMt_0bOjOFlg00

CAPE VINCENT — A Monday morning fire at a mobile home on Poplar Tree Bay Road has been ruled unintentional.

At about 5 a.m., the Cape Vincent Fire Department was dispatched to 33634 Poplar Tree Bay Road of Route 12E for the fire. A trailer was fully engulfed in flames by the time they got there, and a woman staying there at the time had gotten out safely.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom, and the cause was still unknown to Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in about 45 minutes, saving a shed that was nearby. There were no pets inside, he said, and Cape Vincent fire was assisted by departments from Clayton and Three Mile Bay.

Comments / 0

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
137
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NY
City
Cape Vincent, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Pets#Accident#Poplar Tree Bay Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy