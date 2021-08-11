Updates From Mount Pleasant Fire Chief

Just after 5:30 this morning (Wednesday) Mount Pleasant Fire Department was dispatched to North Palm Avenue to the Chesapeake Apartments. Flames were visible from a second story apartment. There was smoke and a minimum amount of water damage. 12 firefighters responded with an engine, the tower truck and the command vehicle and were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Drew Schumacher praised a neighbor who ran to check on the tenant and reacted quickly, closing the door so the fire could be contained in the single apartment.