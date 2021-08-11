Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, IA

Updates From Mount Pleasant Fire Chief

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 6 days ago

Just after 5:30 this morning (Wednesday) Mount Pleasant Fire Department was dispatched to North Palm Avenue to the Chesapeake Apartments. Flames were visible from a second story apartment. There was smoke and a minimum amount of water damage. 12 firefighters responded with an engine, the tower truck and the command vehicle and were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Drew Schumacher praised a neighbor who ran to check on the tenant and reacted quickly, closing the door so the fire could be contained in the single apartment.

kilj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Mount Pleasant, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Mount Pleasant, IA
Government
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Water Damage#Alliant Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy