School Classes, Sports Gear Up For New Year

Teachers have been busy getting classrooms ready, custodial staff has done its summer deep cleaning, and school bells will ring to start the new year on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Escalon Unified School District will welcome students back to classes for the start of the 2021-22 school year on all campuses. Elementary schools are Dent, Collegeville, Farmington and Van Allen, while middle school students will return to El Portal. Escalon High School will open its doors, as will Vista High and the district’s Gateway Academy charter school.