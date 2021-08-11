RTD Receives Two New MCI Commuter Coaches
San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) is introducing two new MCI commuter coaches into service this month. The breakthrough design of the new coaches boasts of an innovative low-entry vestibule with a ramp for rapid entry and exit for all passengers. This makes accessibility and exit via two doors easier. The easy to operate and efficient ramp is user friendly and provides greater independence to passengers using mobility devices.www.escalontimes.com
Comments / 0