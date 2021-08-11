Cancel
Celebrities

Katie Thurston Thanks Former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock for Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

By Ally Mauch
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston has expressed her gratitude for former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, one day after the end of her own season of the dating competition series. Siegfried, 35, was the lead on season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013 and now shares two children with the man she ended up with, Chris Siegfried. Thurston, meanwhile, got engaged to Blake Moynes during Monday's season 17 finale.

