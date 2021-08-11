Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Royal Oak, MI

These grocery stores, retailers, restaurants updated mask mandates due to delta variant

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic delta variant, some grocery stores and markets have updated mask policies to help prevent the spread of the virus and outbreaks. Most grocers are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, recommending that customers, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors especially in areas experiencing substantial and high transmission.

www.freep.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royal Oak, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Royal Oak, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Royal Oak, MI
Lifestyle
City
Royal Oak, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Fresh Food#Cdc#Food Drink#Cdc#Opentable#Nation#Restaurant News#Aldi Face#Busch#Holiday Market#Royal Oak Encourages#Kroger#Meijer#Target#Restaurants Marble Bar#Holden#Mcdonald#Korean#Community Of Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 4

Community Policy