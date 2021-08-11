Man charged with tattooing child inside South Carolina McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. — Police in Laurens, South Carolina, arrested a man Tuesday for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

In what Laurens Chief of Police Chrissie Latimore called an “absolutely disgusting display,” 28-year-old Brandon Presha is accused of tattooing a minor in what appeared to be the front dining area of the fast-food restaurant, WYFF reported.

Presha is charged with both illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, WHNS reported.

told WYFF that the Friday incident came to the attention of the police department after some of her detectives were tagged in social media posts that showed video of the child being tattooed. And while she could not confirm if Presha had performed his services inside the restaurant before, Latimore said “he looked pretty comfortable” in the video footage.

“It’s really tragic that this was going on inside this newly remodeled business, because the new owners were trying to bring our McDonald’s back to life,” Latimore told the TV station.

The owners issued the following statement, obtained by WHNS:

“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers & employees. The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run. We are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action to ensure that my restaurant is both a safe place for my employees to work and for my customers to enjoy.”

