What are Justin Bibb’s plans and priorities if he becomes the next mayor? This Week in the CLE special episode

Show me the money: New disclosures filed by some of the candidates running for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat next week show a huge personal financial gap between the Republicans and the Democratic congressman running in the race. Per Andrew Tobias, Bernie Moreno and Jane Timken, two wealthy first-time candidates, each disclosed owning tens of millions of dollars of assets, while Josh Mandel reported making more than $800,000 in business income. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, meanwhile, reported a somewhat precarious financial situation, disclosing tens of thousands of unsecured personal loans, with his overall debts exceeding his assets. Two Republican candidates haven’t filed -- Mike Gibbons is late on a required filing, and JD Vance isn’t required to file until October. Read more, including finding out which candidate owns a home worth more than $5 million in the Bahamas.