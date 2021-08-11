Cancel
What are Justin Bibb’s plans and priorities if he becomes the next mayor? This Week in the CLE special episode

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nonprofit executive Justin Bibb said he wants to fundamentally remake how city hall operates to better prepare Cleveland for the future. Bibb, one of seven candidates running to succeed retiring four-term Mayor Frank Jackson, discussed his desired changes in a special episode of This Week in the CLE. Editor Chris Quinn and I sat down with six of the candidates for an inside look on some of their policy platforms, which we’ll release daily this week.

