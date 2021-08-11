Q&A: Fayetteville attorney Bob Estes on legal career, state bar leadership

Bob Estes, owner of the Law Office of Bob Estes in Fayetteville, recently was appointed president of the Arkansas Bar Association. The solo practitioner started his firm in 1995 and has been an attorney for 46 years. He has been active in the association since fall 1972 when he was a law student. He graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in December 1974. He also earned from the UA a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May 1969 and a master’s degree in business administration in 1983.