“Who’s more powerful, [blank] or [blank]?” An innumerable number of geeky conversations have begun with that very question, as comic book fans have been having that kind of debate for as long as superhero comics have been around. This is something that very much extends to the world of superhero movies as well, as, for example, the last 11 years have seen nerds endlessly fight about who the strongest Marvel character is in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are never any firm answers, as every showdown requires context, and the various members of the Avengers are constantly evolving – but looking at where things stand right now, we figured that we would take a crack at a ranking.