Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Man Buys 38th Corvette

By Steven Symes
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyaQz_0bOjJh6r00

How many more do you think he’ll get?

For some, Corvettes are king and there’s no other car they’d rather drive. That certainly is the disposition of Tom Clark, a man who lives in Sanford, Michigan. He just purchased his 38th Corvette, a red C8 convertible. It was a special treat, not only as the first mid-engine Corvette the man has purchased, but also one of the few brand new cars he’s ever owned.

Learn why you shouldn't buy a salvage C8 Corvette here.

To keep things more economical, which is a consideration for enthusiasts who aren’t fabulously wealthy, Clark usually buys used Corvettes. That means someone else takes it on the nose with the depreciation. But as you know in this weird, weird world of ours, used car prices are way up. That and finding a used C8 is difficult as well as shockingly expensive. But Clark was seriously tempted by the exotic lines and driving dynamics of GM’s new Siren Song, so he gave in and bought one hot off the assembly line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQFtA_0bOjJh6r00
photo credit: Facebook

Like so many others, Clark had to wait over a year to get his C8 Corvette. A union strike, then the coronavirus shutdowns as well as an undisclosed parts shortage has slowed production in Bowling Green. That, combined with unbelievable demand has led to long waiting lists. The idea of not being patient and getting a new C8 was absolutely out of the question.

Just like for many of us, Clark’s conversion to his dream vehicle happened at a young age. When he was about 12 his cousin returned from serving in the military and started working for General Motors. The cousin showed up at the Clark residence behind the wheel of a new Chevy Corvette, a sports car which absolutely transfixed the young man. At that point Tom vowed he would buy one after he graduated from high school. He did, snagging a 1964 convertible for just $1,500 in 1968. He’s also owned the highly sought-after 1963 split window and a 1966 convertible, saying the latter was his absolute favorite Corvette.

Source: Midland Daily News

Comments / 1

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sanford, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Corvettes#Chevy Corvette#Sports Car#Gm#Midland Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1965 Chevy Corvette Is A True American Sports Cars

The Corvette is as American as apple pie. The 1965 Chevy Corvette is a fine machine and work of art, and represents the history of America’s true sports car hero. A member of the second generation Corvette, the 1965 Chevy Corvette was the subject of some subtle refinements that worked to enhance the already very attractive C2 Corvette. Cars like the 1965 Chevy Corvette being offered through Vicari represents an iconic time for the classic Chevy Corvette.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pontiac GTO Goes From Rustbucket To Restored Masterpiece

America's favorite muscle car gets returned to its glory days. The Pontiac GTO, widely regarded as the first true muscle car ever produced. Having been originally produced from 1964-1967, the first generation GTO quickly became an instant GM classic. Featuring a gigantic 389ci V8 which pushed out an incredible 360 horsepower. This was more than enough to put a smile on the faces of every car enthusiast lucky enough to drive one of these monsters. With this high prestige comes extreme popularity within the automotive world. Unfortunately, this means that good examples of these beautiful machines are very difficult to come by. This leaves only one option for anyone looking to have some fun in one of these 57-year-old vehicles, restoration.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Drives NASCAR Race Car To McDonald’s

YouTuber TheStradman, a guy who lives outside Park City, Utah and admittedly has quite the nice collection of cars, recently acquired Rusty Wallace’s retired NASCAR stock car. For whatever reason he had the race car at his house of all places, but needed to get it to his storage facility in Utah County. While most people would do the sensible thing and load a non-street-legal race car onto a trailer, then tow it to the destination, TheStradman decided to drive it there. Oh yeah, and he also stopped by McDonald’s since he had the munchies.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Chevy Nova Takes A Dodge Challenger Beatdown

It's Mopar vs Chevy time. For as long as there have been cars in America there have been rivalries between competing automotive companies. Whether it's GM vs Ford, Ford vs Mopar, or GM vs Mopar we Americans love the thrill of competition. That is the American way, as a great man once said “if you ain't first, you're last”. Today's subject focuses on the latter example of American rivalries. More specifically Dodge vs Chevy, this friendly competition between some of Mopar and Chevy’s best has largely subsided in the modern era due to the Chevy Performance lineup being reduced to just two cars. However, in the past Chevrolet once produced some of America’s greatest muscle cars.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as this one.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

$200,000 Restomod Range Rovers Seem Disappointing

Think of what you could buy with that kind of cash…. Not too long ago, Business Insider wrote a piece about Kingsley Cars, a UK firm which makes restomod Range Rovers for well-heeled people who want to feel adventurous. The things are decadently luxurious and boast a build quality far better than what originally came out of the factory, points which seem to have absolutely wowed the author of the article. I’m sure these restomod British off-roaders are quite nice, and to be completely upfront I haven’t driven one, but for $200,000 I’m pretty sure I could buy multiple off-roaders which would surpass these things in the right ways.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Off-Road Volkswagen Beetle Rocks

Zach from Ultimate Rebuilds likes to think up some zany creations, like using a Volkswagen Beetle’s front fender to create a head-turning minibike. The guy must have a thing for Beetles, because he used one he apparently got for free to create an off-road build. That sounds absolutely ridiculous because it is and we expect nothing less from the YouTuber.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1981 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade Is A Vintage SUV Dream Machine

This is the kind of Jeep any Jeep collector would love to bring home!. The CJ-7 Jeep replaced the long wheelbase CJ-6, a low-production Jeep, in 1976. The shorter wheelbase meant that the CJ-7 was naturally going to be a better player off-road, but it was also developed to be a Jeep with more widespread appeal than the CJ-6. This generation Jeep was designed with a more driver-friendly approach than prior generation.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Cannonball Run Lamborghini Countach Officially Honored

This historic vehicle is getting the recognition it so richly deserves…. The 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S famously used in the movie The Cannonball Run has been inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register. It’s the 30th vehicle to receive the honor, with the last one being the 1981 DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise. This version of the exotic Italian supercar is perhaps the best-known around the world, so news of the accolade has been well-received.
Monterey, CAPosted by
Motorious

Monterey Car Week Auctions Pull Big Numbers, Breaks Records

The full return of the Monterey Car Week auctions has yielded very encouraging results. 2021 marked the return of Monterey Car Week, after 2020 coronavirus restrictions knocked out any chance of it going on. The whole week went off with a bang, with a some pre-event projections seeming a little high, but those got totally blown out of the water. Now that RM Sotheby’s, Mecum, Gooding and Co. has officially announced the results, we can confirm that expectations were most definitely surpassed.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Low Mileage COPO Camaro Looking For A New Home

The Chevy Camaro, the second car to even wear the title of “Pony Car” and one of only three existing models that continue the legacy to this day. Back in the day, when the Mustang first made its appearance in American car culture, cars had to be good to survive. We don't mean that they had to just be fast or provide a great luxurious ride. They had to be better, this was a time of all-out war in the automotive world. You had the greats like Carroll Shelby supping up the Mustangs to dominate the streets. All the while legendary designers such as Lee Iacocca were busy creating cars like the Chargers and other Chrysler performance cars. The world was wild and the “small creature that eats Mustangs” was going to have to go toe to toe with some of the meanest racers out there.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest COPO Cars On Motorious

To celebrate the newest COPO Camaro, here are some awesome examples of Chevy COPOs for sale. Chevrolet recently announced that the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro was going to come with a massive 527 cubic inch engine, and we can dig it. The old adage of "no replacement for displacement" hasn’t aged perfectly with time, but the idea of a big engine stuffed into the engine bay of a mid-size muscle car will always make us smile. To celebrate the new COPO Camaro, here are some COPOs on Motorious, not just limited to Camaro.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2021 Ford GT Mark II Is An Incredibly Rare American Supercar

This car comes straight from the spirit of the Ford Racing development program. Each example of this limited edition run would start out in the usual Ford GT plant before being transported to Multimatic to be transformed into the ultimate unrestricted track-only Ford GT MKII. From there modifications made by hand to the cars twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine would boost power output to 700-horsepower while Multimatic’s DSSV dampers, race-derived aerodynamics, and enlarged Brembo 4-wheel carbon ceramic brakes allow the car tracking ability like it never has had before. Production is planned to last three years with a total of just 45 cars to be made.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Is Ready To Be Driven

This LT1 powered Chevy Camaro is looking for a new owner, is that you?. The fourth-generation of the Chevy Camaro kicked off in 1993 and run all the way until 2002, but the Camaro underwent quite the transformation in the middle of all this time. In 1998, the Camaro had a radical redesign and a brand new LS1 powertrain - making it a supremely popular car for the buck. However, the fourth-gen doesn’t exclusively belong to owners of 1998 to 2002 Chevy Camaros, don’t forget that the whole foundation for this exceptional generation of Chevy Camaros was built on the earlier years of the generation. For that reason, we’re seeing a massive uptick in popularity for the early 4th generation Chevy Camaro cars, like this one being sold by Awesome Joe’s and it not only runs but looks great too.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Porsche 924S Trots Into The Auction House In Search Of A New Owner

Porsche, the prancing pony of the Germany Automotive industry, is world-renowned for its style, great handling, and focus on the state of the art German engineering. Having become particularly famous in the late 1970s and 1980s for their emphasis on the slant nose design featured on their race cars. The brand has now become somewhat synonymous with the European racing community. One of the pioneers of this show of skill and engineering/design prowess was the Porsche 924. Without much viable competition, the 924 quickly became one of the German stallion's most instantly recognizable cars.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1972 Chevy El Camino Project Car Is Calling Your Name

This is the perfect canvas for your next project. 1972 represented the last year of the third generation of the Chevy El Camino. This generation was easily the most popular of the moniker, something true back then, and true today. You'd be hard pressed to find a car enthusiast today that doesn't love the Chevrolet El Camino. What's not to love? You've got the performance and driving dynamics of a midsize car, with the utility of a truck bed.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Chevy Chevelle And Studebaker Race Representing Two Totally Different Segments

Watch the two classic legends go head to head in a wild drag race. For most people, the name Studebaker is not entirely synonymous with power and performance. However, this article is not for most people. This is for the special few who know their stuff. Going head to head in a battle for both the best driver and best car are a 1963 Studebaker Lark and a beautiful 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle. While it may seem like an easy win for the Chevelle, the seriousness of the situation quickly presents itself when you look under the hood of these bad boys.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

American Icon Takes On JDM Legend

This head to head showdown is a battle of American muscle and Japanese engineering. America, land of the free home of the brave - over here in the states, we love our cars. The roaring sound of a loud V8 combined with the raw power and exceptional quarter-mile passes have made all of us American car enthusiasts (those who love American cars) hungry for more. Fortunately, the competition never seems to end when you drive a big American muscle car as there will always be someone thinking in their head “yeah I could take that”. No, no you could not. While other cars put out comparable or even more power, none can tango with the best of the best that America has to offer.

Comments / 1

Community Policy