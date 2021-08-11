Buster Kelso out as Christian Brothers High baseball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buster Kelso is out as the head coach of the baseball program at Christian Brothers, the high school confirmed Wednesday.

Kelso has won nine state championships at Christian Brothers, and this would have been his 37th year as a coach there.

“We thank Coach Kelso for his longstanding dedication to the program for the past 36 years. His love of the sport and impact on the local baseball community are arguably unmatched,” said CBHS Athletic Director Mike Kelly.

Christian Brothers did not give a reason for Kelso’s removal as head coach but did say he will continue to teach accounting at CBHS.

Assistant coach Jason Motte will serve as interim head coach while a search is conducted for Kelso’s successor, the school said.

