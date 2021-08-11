Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith reportedly joining ESPN as NFL analyst

Alex Smith Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smith's playing career in the NFL might be over, but the former Washington Football Team quarterback will still be involved in the sport.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Smith is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. Marchand adds that the 37-year-old "will just be dipping his toes in the analyst game" as opposed to taking on a full-time position.

Smith will appear on ESPN's "Monday Night NFL Countdown" and several other shows. Marchand adds that if both sides like how it goes, it could lead to a larger commitment.

The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year tried out to become a Sunday game analyst for both FOX and CBS. Fox hired former New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez, and CBS opted not to replace Rich Gannon.

Smith went 99-67-1 in his 14-year NFL career, completing 62.6% of his passes for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns against 109 interceptions.

Several former NFL quarterbacks have had quite successful careers in television, including Phil Simms, Chris Simms, Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and Boomer Esiason. Drew Brees will join that list once he kicks off his television career with NBC Sports.