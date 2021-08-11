Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Believes Russell Westbrook Belongs In ‘An Elite Class Of Players’
The Los Angeles Lakers took a swing in the offseason when they decided to trade for Russell Westbrook after a disappointing end to their 2020-21 season. Although Westbrook is a talented player, the flaws in his game are easy to point out and can be glaring when watching games closely. On this Lakers roster, though, Westbrook is the clear third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis and will be playing a smaller role than he is normally accustomed to.www.lakers365.com
