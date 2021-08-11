Breaking the Cycle: Family fu grows drug-and alcohol-free futures in Mesquite
The PACT Coalition, together with the Women’s History and Culture Center (WHCC), is part of a Southern Nevada initiative to Break the Cycle of drug and alcohol addiction. In Mesquite, NV, these organizations are part of the comprehensive Mesquite Drug Court Breaking the Cycle Program, led by Judge Ryan Toone. Drug Court participants may voluntarily opt into the program for a time period of 18+ months.mesquitelocalnews.com
