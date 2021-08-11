Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, NV

Breaking the Cycle: Family fu grows drug-and alcohol-free futures in Mesquite

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PACT Coalition, together with the Women’s History and Culture Center (WHCC), is part of a Southern Nevada initiative to Break the Cycle of drug and alcohol addiction. In Mesquite, NV, these organizations are part of the comprehensive Mesquite Drug Court Breaking the Cycle Program, led by Judge Ryan Toone. Drug Court participants may voluntarily opt into the program for a time period of 18+ months.

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Mesquite, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Family Support#Family Fun#Women And Men#The Pact Coalition#Whcc#Break The Cycle Of#Drug Court#Safenest#Pool Barbecue Party#Pact#Whccmesquitenv Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy