Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Crossroad Saints “A Song of Your Own” Album Release

By Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros
nohoartsdistrict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern rock band Crossroad Saints’ new album “A Song of your Own” is a rock album full of gutsy, honest and authentic songs straight from the heart. These musicians have been around the block a few times and their collective history shines through every track. There’s something to be said for experience and these guys definitely have a lot of it. Based in Indiana, the heart land of America, their style is classic and their musicianship stellar.

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rock Band#Crossroad#Art#Pedal Steel Guitar#Southern#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Our Picks For Country Albums That Have No Bad Songs

Country music is full of talented artists and thousands of albums. While we all love certain songs from different artists, it's something special when we love a complete album. The Bobby Bones Show saw a tweet from iHeartCountry asking for the country album that doesn't have a bad song. Everyone...
MusicantiMUSIC

Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album

Underoath have released a music video for their brand new song,. "Hallelujah." The track is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Voyeurist", which will arrive on January 14th. Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say, "I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedress announce new album, share song ft. Pink Siifu

Prolific underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, Affable With Pointed Teeth, due October 1 via Lex Records and entirely produced by Eyedress. It includes the pair's recent double single "Candyman" & "Four Week Cure," as well as the just-released "Georgette's Tea Room," which features Pink Siifu. It's a smoky, hazy song and a very promising taste of the LP. Listen and watch the video below.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Tinashe Releases Fourth Album, ‘333’

Following her return to her independent roots in 2019 with Songs For You, Tinashe returned with her her fourth album 333. “I feel like this is an entirely new chapter, honestly, for me,” Tinashe said to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “because when I was making music, I’ve had a journey in terms of how I viewed myself as the creative, and I think when I first started it was very much like DIY. I had that really raw spirit, that raw energy, and I think that that really created something special and maybe along the way, along the course of my journey, there were definitely times where things or, I guess, events that would make me question that creative voice that kind of always just kind of spoke through me, which is like my instinct and following that. And, getting back to that now with this new music and everything, and just like everything. Feeling so, like, in alignment and just like everything falls into place. It’s so great.”
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Crossroad Saints Drop New Single “Cradle to the Grave”

Crossroad Saints dropped the single and video for “Cradle to the Grave”, a rousing, electric guitar heavy ditty about the times and trials of man, today on August 6. The track will be immediately followed up by the album A Song For You on August 20, just a week after the first Friday the 13th of the year and a couple of days before the so called Seasonal Blue Moon.
MusicPunknews.org

Maneskin release song with Iggy Pop

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.
Religionmainstreetnews.com

GARY: Songs for the seasons of your life

Christian artist Zach Williams says he writes his songs through the seasons of his life. The songs have certainly helped me through the seasons of my life. At his recent concert in Franklin, N.C., I heard him sing some of my old favorites like “Chain Breaker” (“We’ve all searched for the light of day in the dead of night. We’ve all found ourselves worn out from the same old fight....If you feel lost. He’s a way maker”) and his newer songs “Less Like Me” (oh Lord, help me be a little less like me and a little more like Jesus).
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

10 Must-Own Prog Albums

Looking for a prog rock buying guide? Well, the progressive rock arena has its own ecosystem of landmark albums and artists. Inevitably, in such a biosphere, there is an unspoken hierarchy in which certain works are more widely recognized than others. So what we’ve created here is a bit of a mix and match, with some undisputed prog landmarks and lesser-appreciated gems of the genre. Our list spans the 1970s and early ‘80s, and is presented in chronological order.
Musiccaribbeannationalweekly.com

Sizzla Releases Video for Crown On Your Head off his New Album

The visuals for Sizzla Kalonji’s “Crown On Your Head” song have been released ahead of his highly anticipated On A High album. A joyful Sizzla goes to the streets to motivate his people in this video directed by G-Mac and shot in various sections of Kingston. Close-up images melt into...
Musicnohoartsdistrict.com

Will Jackson “Songs From The Briarpatch” Album Release

Nashville musician and Carolina transplant Will Jackson’s new album “Songs From The Briarpatch” is heartfelt melodic ode to heartland Americana. Love songs, life songs, songs about coping with what we all have to deal with. Jackson has a magical ability to take stories close to our experiences and turn them into poetic rock songs filled to the brim with anecdotal guitars and echoing piano.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Trivium Release New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Trivium have shared a new song and video from their upcoming 10th album, called The Court Of The Dragon, due out on October 8th. The song is called "Feast Of Fire." Paolo Gregoletto told Antimusic.com, "There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey (Beaulieu) brought in . . . I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative . . ."
MusicStereogum

Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

The votes are in, and we can now present the results of our annual Song Of The Summer poll. The 10 biggest vote-getters are below, first as a countdown, then in handy playlist format. “Fun” fact: This is the first time an indie song has won since Future Islands in...
Music96krock.com

10 Albums Released in 1971 Everyone Should Own

The Who released their landmark album Who’s Next on August 14, 1971. A funny thing about 1971, though, was that it saw many landmark albums released that year. In honor of Who’s Next turning 50, we take a look at other albums released in 1971 we think everyone should own. Scroll through the gallery below to see which ten LPs made our list. (And yes…this was very difficult to keep to just ten.)
MusicNoisecreep

Trivium Release Anthemic Song ‘Feast of Fire,’ Announce New Album

Trivium have announced yet another new album, In the Court of the Dragon. The record will be Trivium’s second of the pandemic age, following April 2020’s What the Dead Men Say. Along with the album announcement, Trivium have released a new song, “Feast of Fire.” The anthemic, mid-tempo song showcases...
San Jose, CAMetro active

Young Slo-Be Album Release

Southeast Stockton’s Young Slo-Be will have the 408 streets turning up on Saturday for the release of his new album Slo-Be Bryant 3 at San Jose’s LvL Up Arcade. The third entry in Slo’s trap mixtape series, Bryant 3 is the latest exciting release to come out of Stockton’s poppin’ young hip hop scene—a stark, hard-edged counterpart to the Bay’s more famous (and playful) rap world. Guest artists for the night include other Stockton heavyweights like EBK Young Joc and EBK Hotboiz, as well as major players from the Sacramento scene like Freeway Donny, AO Bubb and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy