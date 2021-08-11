Crossroad Saints “A Song of Your Own” Album Release
Southern rock band Crossroad Saints' new album "A Song of your Own" is a rock album full of gutsy, honest and authentic songs straight from the heart. These musicians have been around the block a few times and their collective history shines through every track. There's something to be said for experience and these guys definitely have a lot of it. Based in Indiana, the heart land of America, their style is classic and their musicianship stellar.
