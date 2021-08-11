Crossroad Saints “A Song of Your Own” Album Release

Following her return to her independent roots in 2019 with Songs For You, Tinashe returned with her her fourth album 333. “I feel like this is an entirely new chapter, honestly, for me,” Tinashe said to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “because when I was making music, I’ve had a journey in terms of how I viewed myself as the creative, and I think when I first started it was very much like DIY. I had that really raw spirit, that raw energy, and I think that that really created something special and maybe along the way, along the course of my journey, there were definitely times where things or, I guess, events that would make me question that creative voice that kind of always just kind of spoke through me, which is like my instinct and following that. And, getting back to that now with this new music and everything, and just like everything. Feeling so, like, in alignment and just like everything falls into place. It’s so great.”