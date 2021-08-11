Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Global Covid cases on track to add 100 million by early next year without help to poorer nations, WHO says

By Robert Towey, @RobertToweyCNBC
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe projection came just a week after the WHO reported 200 million Covid cases worldwide and six months after the globe surpassed 100 million cases. The total amount of unreported Covid cases makes the real tally "much higher" than the recorded number, WHO's Tedros said. The WHO has estimated that...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Africa#The Who#Cnbc Health Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthKTTS

Director of the National Institutes of Health says U.S. could see 200,000 COVID-19 cases per day over the ‘next couple of weeks’

The director of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), Dr. Francis Colllins, said on Sunday that the United States could see more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Dr. Colllins told Fox News Sunday he will “be surprised if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) reported 140,144 new cases and a seven-day moving average of 119,523 infections on Friday. The CDC reported 804 deaths and a 544 seven-day moving average Friday. Said Collins: “with Delta variant, which is so contagious and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people are still unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus and that’s the mess we’re in. We’re in a world of hurt and it’s a critical juncture to try to do everything we can to turn that around.”
Public HealthHealthline

Could the Marburg Virus Start Another Outbreak? What We Know

Health authorities in the West African nation of Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg virus disease earlier this month. This is the first time this virus, which causes a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, has been detected in West Africa. The WHO calls the disease “epidemic-prone,” meaning that...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200 million and U.S. to require foreign travelers are vaccinated

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200 million on Thursday, while the death toll climbed above 4.25 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.3 million cases and in deaths with 614,785 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. New cases are rising sharply and and the U.S. is now averaging more than seven times as many cases a day as it was at the beginning of July, according to a New York Times tracker. The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln

GENEVA, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 200 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, as of 18:08 CEST (1608 GMT) on Thursday, there have been 200,174,883 confirmed cases, including 4,255,892 deaths, reported to WHO, it said. The...
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

US disputes WHO call to delay Covid booster shots to help poorer nations

The World Health Organization wants a moratorium on booster shots in order to vaccinate at least 10% of the world by September. The United States has disputed calls by the UN health agency to delay Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, as poorer countries battle with severe supply shortages and rising outbreaks of the virus.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Count of global virus cases tops 200 million

The known total global coronavirus infections surpassed 200 million Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stands at 4.2 million. That daunting figure -- more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined -- fails to capture how...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 million as Delta variant spreads

(Reuters) - Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates. Cases are rising in at least 83 out of 240 countries, according to the tally, and straining healthcare systems. (Graphic of global cases and deaths) tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 million, surges risk overwhelming hospitals

WASHINGTON — Global COVID-19 infections have now surpassed 200 million confirmed cases, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. This milestone comes as countries deal with ongoing surges caused by the delta variant and others. As of Wednesday afternoon, coronavirus infections around the globe had reached at least 200,014,602 cases by...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 202.7 million and U.S. daily average highest since February

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 202.7 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.29 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.8 million cases and in deaths with 616,829 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The seven-day average of cases stood at 110,360 on Sunday and is averaging more than 100,000 a day, according to a New York Times tracker, marking the highest level since February. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical officer, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities, as the Associated Press reported.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Wealthy countries brush aside WHO pleas to hold off on booster shots until vaccination rates in poorer nations dramatically increase

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. French President Emanuel Macron said [August 5] his country would join the handful of nations that plan to offer a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to elderly and vulnerable people, despite the World Health Organization calling on [August 4] for a hold on booster shots until at least the end of September.
WorldUN News Centre

Côte d’Ivoire confirms first Ebola case in 25 years

A case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in Côte d’Ivoire for the first time since 1994, the country’s Ministry of Health has confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating the delivery of vaccines to the country. In a statement released on Saturday, the Côte d’Ivoire country office of...
Industryinsurancebusinessmag.com

Marsh, Citi create risk structure to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Marsh has partnered with banking giant Citi to develop a risk mitigation structure on behalf of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance to cover the risk associated with governments that are self-funding their COVID-19 vaccine procurement through the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX facility. The structure will enable the Geneva-based Gavi, a...
WorldWorld Health Organization

Cote d’Ivoire starts Ebola vaccination of frontline workers

Abidjan/Brazzaville – Cote d’Ivoire has launched Ebola vaccination of high-risk populations, including health workers and first responders in Abidjan, where an Ebola outbreak was declared on 14 August. The country was able to swiftly begin the vaccination on 16 August with the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine manufactured by Merck as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy