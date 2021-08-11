Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Wabash Valley Progressives to host fourth annual ‘Festival Latino’ in Vincennes

Cover picture for the articleVINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wabash Valley Progressives will hold its fourth annual Festival Latino from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Vincennes Riverwalk. The event will include live music, authentic Latino food, vendors, kids games, fireworks and a traditional Mexican dance troupe performance. Children are encouraged to come and do crafts, face painting, pinãtas, and superball drops.

