Browns' David Njoku: Handling individual drills
Njoku (shoulder) went through individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Njoku has been forced to miss practice since picking up a shoulder injury Tuesday, so it's encouraging to see him back out on the field. Unless he's able to resume practicing in full expediently, though, Njoku could be in danger of missing the Browns' first preseason match, with Saturday's exhibition against the Jaguars just around the corner.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0