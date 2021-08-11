Memorial services for Tawanda Latrice Hunter are to be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Zion Travelers M.B. Church at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Alfred Lassiter, Jr officiating. Tawanda Latrice Hunter passed away on July 30 in Tampa, Fla. following a brief illness. She was 47. She was born July 8, 1975, to the Late Sara Richmond Hunter and Wilbert Willis. At an early age, Tawanda confessed her belief in Christ at the Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church and has been steadfast on her journey with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara Richmond Hunter, her maternal grandparents and guardians Dell and Lucille Young, her paternal grandparents Melvin and Annie Willis, two aunts and three uncles.