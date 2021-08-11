Cancel
Vaccine hesitancy mystifying

By Dane McGuire
Havre Daily News
 8 days ago

I received my COVID-19 shots last winter when people were standing in line for them. I’ve been increasingly mystified by the vaccine resistance since then. The whole country seemed to be behind “Operation Warp Speed” as the Trump administration raced to get approval of a vaccine. Over 100 million people have now been vaccinated. Without question the stuff works, preventing deaths and serious illness. As a result, small businesses, especially in the struggling restaurant and hospitality industries, have been rescued from near certain bankruptcy. Employment is up, and the public mood is upbeat. The country is on the cusp of COVID-19 immunity.

