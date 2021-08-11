Cancel
Eureka, CA

In case of emergency

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt Masonic Lodge No. 79 recently donated 500 “In Case of Emergency” packs to be distributed by Eureka Police Department and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On one side of the orange envelope are the eight steps to take in case of an accident. On the other side, in bold letters, is the word HELP. Inside is an accident information form, information card for first responders, roadside emergency card and a brochure on the dangers of drunk driving from MADD. To obtain these packs, visit www.humboldtlodge79.org. Pictured from left are Humboldt Lodge Master Dax Allen; Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsel; Eureka Police Capt. Brian Stevens and Undersheriff Justin “JD” Braud.

