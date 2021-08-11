Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Publication of Offer Document

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 7 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 11 August 2021. CASH OFFER. by. ECOTRICITY GROUP LIMITED.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Holidays#Cash Offer#Ecotricity Group#Good Energy Group Plc#Ecotricity Group Limited#Good Energy Group Plc#Good Energy#Good Energy Shareholders#Good Energy Shares#Crest#Overseas Shareholders#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Unigel seeks initial public offering of shares in Brazil

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Styrenics, acrylic and ammonia producer Unigel is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in Brazil, according to information obtained on Friday from that nation's Securities Commission (CVM). The CVM is now reviewing Unigel's initial registration. Unigel makes acrylonitrile (ACN), methyl methacrylate (MMA), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), styrene...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
BusinessSKIFT

Oyo Takes Step Toward Initial Public Offering

It’s clear that Oyo will try to go public in some fashion. But will investors buy the story — and the shares?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Despite the ravages of the pandemic, it’s long been a question...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Eliem. Eliem has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 960,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Eliem, are expected to be $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BioCryst Commences Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it is offering to sell $200 million of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, BioCryst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount equal to up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
IndustryAviation Week

Virgin Atlantic Reportedly Lining Up Initial Public Offering

LONDON—Virgin Atlantic was tight-lipped Aug. 9 on suggestions that the airline plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. “We’re not commenting on the reports,” said a spokesman for the UK-based long-haul specialist, after multiple media outlets carried the story over the weekend. According to UK... Subscription Required. Virgin Atlantic...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-NortonLifeLock Inc. Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BusinessShareCast

Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 16,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £123,000 for the Company.
BusinessShareCast

Glencore invests in UK gigafactory startup Britishvolt

No financial details were disclosed. As part of the deal, Glencore will also supply the gigafactory, currently under construction in Northumberland, with cobalt, essential for the production of electric batteries. Britain has banned petrol and diesel vehicle sales from 2030 meaning the motor industry must move quickly to develop infrastructure...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Power Metal Regulatory News (POW)

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 16,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £123,000 for the Company.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
AfghanistanBBC

‘It was a choice to live or be beheaded’

An Afghan refugee who feared he would be tortured and beheaded by the Taliban said he feels "relief" at being resettled in Glasgow with his family. The 38-year-old worked as an interpreter for the British Army in a northern province of Afghanistan. Speaking anonymously, the refugee claims his job made...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy