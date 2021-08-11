'Bachelorette' Star Greg Grippo Speaks Out for the First Time Since Intense Finale

As one of the only people with a front row seat for season 17 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe is giving more insight into Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s messy split. “I actually didn’t really fully know how that all went down until I watched it back. I was just hearing Katie’s side of the story and she was actually really, like, self-deprecating about it,” the 36-year-old cohost said on the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, August 5. “I feel like she wasn’t angry at the time. She wasn’t like, ‘Oh, Greg gaslighted me.’ … She was kind of, like, ‘I don’t know what happened.’ … I felt bad for Greg until I watched it back.”