'Bachelorette' Star Greg Grippo Speaks Out for the First Time Since Intense Finale

By Desiree Murphy‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Grippo is breaking his silence on that intense Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose special. During his guest appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, on Tuesday, the reality star opened up about his shocking exit from the show and his tense reunion with Katie Thurston. When it comes to watching his breakup play out on TV, Greg admitted to Nick, "I hate watching that back."

