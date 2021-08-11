Cancel
Greene County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Washington AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 300 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Valley Grove, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Washington, Avella, Valley Grove, Wolfdale, Bethany, West Finley, Claysville, Franklin, West Alexander, Taylorstown, West Middletown, and Green Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 11 and 14. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 29 and 32. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

