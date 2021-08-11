Cancel
Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lincoln, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Lincoln; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lincoln, southeastern Wayne and west central Boone Counties through 330 PM EDT At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kiahsville, or 13 miles southeast of Wayne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hamlin, Ranger, Gill, East Lynn Lake, Spurlockville, Kiahsville, Harts, West Hamlin, Sweetland, Branchland, Palermo, Griffithsville, East Lynn, Mud and Myra. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

